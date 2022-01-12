Govt giving Rs 5,000 Covid-19 assistance fund to people, last date till January 15? Know the truth behind this

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding financial assistance by the Health Ministry in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic. It is being claimed in a fake message that an amount of Rs 5000 is being provided by the Ministry of Health, Government of India under the Corona Fund.

The fake message further asks the people to fill up a form to get Rs 5,000 from health ministry and click upon a certain link. The message adds that the last date to avail the financial benefit is till 15 January 2022.

Debunking the fake news, PIB said that people should not fall prey to such information. PIB tweeted:

एक फर्जी मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत सरकार के हेल्थ मंत्रालय द्वारा कोरोना फंड के तहत ₹5000 की धनराशि प्रदान की जा रही है।#PIBFactcheck ऐसे फर्जी संदेशों को फॉरवर्ड न करें। इस तरह की संदिग्ध वेबसाइट पर अपनी किसी भी तरह की निजी जानकारी साझा न करें। pic.twitter.com/qiAbnHlJLi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 11, 2022

It is advised that you should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

