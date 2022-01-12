हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Govt giving Rs 5,000 Covid-19 assistance fund to people, last date till January 15? Know the truth behind this

The fake message asks the people to fill up  a form to get Rs 5,000 from health ministry and click upon a certain link which is valid till 15 January 2022.

Govt giving Rs 5,000 Covid-19 assistance fund to people, last date till January 15? Know the truth behind this

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding financial assistance by the Health Ministry in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic. It is being claimed in a fake message that an amount of Rs 5000 is being provided by the Ministry of Health, Government of India under the Corona Fund.

The fake message further asks the people to fill up  a form to get Rs 5,000 from health ministry and click upon a certain link. The message adds that the last date to avail the financial benefit is till 15 January 2022.

Debunking the fake news, PIB said that people should not fall prey to such information. PIB tweeted:

It is advised that you should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19PIB fact checkCoronavirus
Next
Story

Aadhaar card address change online: Here's the list of 45 documents that can be used as proof of address

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Zee Top 50: Bikram Majithia's claim on Ferozepur incident