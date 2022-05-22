New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is tightening its noose on ineligible beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme. The authorities have reportedly asked ineligible beneficiaries to surrender their ration cards. However, if you have violated the rule, the authorities could take an against you. The authorities are reportedly planning to take action against ineligible ration card holders. The government has also released the eligibility criteria for ration cards and surrender rules. According to media reports, 8 lakh ineligible cards have been cancelled by the authorities.

Ration card eligibility rules for Uttar Pradesh:

One of the most important eligibility criteria is that the cardholder should be a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Also, the head of the family should be a woman aged more than 18 to become eligible, according to media reports. However, if the head of the family, who is a male, is suffering from an incurable disease or is aged more than 60 years and the family monthly income does not exceed Rs.15,000, the family can enjoy the benefits of affordable or free ration. Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices today: Bhubaneswar slashed nearly Rs 10, compare the cost in your city

Further, the monthly income of the family should be less than Rs 15,000. Also, the family shown own less than 2 hectares of irrigated land to become eligible for getting affordable or free ration. Also Read: Samsung Fab Grab Fest extended till May 23: Check offers, discounts on smartphones, TVs, and more

Who will need to surrender the ration card?