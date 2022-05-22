New Delhi: Samsung is running its Samsung Fab Grab Fest, offering deals and discounts on smartphones, televisions, air conditioners, laptops, accessories, wearables and other consumer electronic products. The Korean electronics giant has now extended the deal days till Sunday, May 23, 2022. Customers can visit the official Samsung online store and exclusive stores across the country. The company is offering up to 60% discount on Samsung TVs and up to 57% on Samsung digital appliances. Customers can also make use of card offers and additional discounts to save more on their purchases.

Under the Samsung Fab Grab Fest, the company is offering big discounts on smartphones such as Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M32, Galaxy F22, Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G. Customers can get up to 50% discount on the purchase of smartphones during the sale.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Card Discount

Customers can use HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit and debit cards to get additional discounts or cashback on the purchase of smartphones, televisions, and more during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest. Customers can get up to 20% cashback on their purchases from Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Also Read: Centre promises Rs 1.10 lakh crore in subsidy to protect farmers from fertiliser price hike

“Fab Grab Fest has been designed keeping consumer delight at the core and will offer consumers hottest deals on coolest Samsung products. We are sure that this is the best time to grab your favorite Samsung product with never before offers. To take consumer shopping experience a notch higher, we have curated Samsung Live shopping events on Samsung.com that are tailored made for consumers who seek an online interactive shopping experience," Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India, was quoted as saying in a Mint report. Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, May 22: Check website details to get FF rewards