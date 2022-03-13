Here's how to link Aadhaar card with PAN card

New Delhi: The government has mandated that PAN cards be linked to Aadhaar cards. The deadline to link your PAN and Aadhaar cards is March 31, 2022. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the deadline for linking both documents has been extended from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Users may do this by texting UIDPAN 12 digit Aadhaar number> 10 digit Permanent Account Number> to 567678 or 56161. If the linking is successful, the message "Aadhaar is already associated with PAN" will appear.

For example: UIDPAN 0000011112222 AAAPA7777Q. If your name and date of birth are the same in both documents, the Aadhaar number will be linked with the PAN number after sending SMS to the aforesaid numbers.

How to link online:

STEP1: If you are visiting this website for the first time, click on Register Here first.

STEP2: After OTP verification, create a password by providing the PAN data. Then you'll need to log in.

STEP3: If you already have an account, simply click here to log in.

STEP4: Visit the official website of Income Tax Department-incometax.gov.

STEP5: The option to Link Aadhaar may be found at the bottom of the page.

STEP6: When you select the option, a new page will appear.

STEP7: Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and registered name now.

STEP8: Select the Aadhaar option from the drop-down menu.

STEP9: Your two numbers are now being linked by the Internal Revenue Service.

