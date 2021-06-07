How much PF has been accumulated in your account? Just an SMS will let you know

New Delhi: EPFO had recently announced a very important news for lakhs of its Subscribers. The regulatory fund has allowed its members to withdraw more money from account as COVID-19 advance.

EPFO said that considering urgent need of members for financial support in these trying times, it has been decided to accord top priority to COVID-19 claims. Hence EPFO said that it is committed to settle these claims within three days of their receipt.

For this, EPFO has deployed a system driven auto-claim settlement process in respect of all such members whose KYC requirements is complete in all respects. Auto-mode of settlement enables EPFO to reduce the claim settlement cycle to just 3 days as against the statutory requirement to settle the claims within 20 days.

But how much Provident Fund has been accumulated in your account? How would you know the account balance? EPFO offers various facilities to its subscribers, using which they can check their account balance.

EPF can be checked by PF subscribers in four different ways --ONLINE, through UMANG App, through SMS and through MISSED Call.

The members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

Alternatively, EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

