How to apply for Driving Licence online – Step by step process explained here

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has in the recent times made it a lot easier for the people to get access to online facilities so as to minimise visit to the Road Transportation offices.

It has also been in the backdrop that the applications VAHAN & SARATHI were conceptualized to capture the functionalities as mandated by Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 as well as State motor vehicle Rules with customization in the core product to suit the requirements of States and Union Territories. (Also read: No need to go to RTO office for Driving License, read new guidelines here)

The following instructions must be adhered to for application submission. You will need to go through these stages in Application Submission while Issuing Driving Licence will be done in the following order. (Driving license, RC validity expired? No need to worry till THIS date as govt extends validity)

1. Fill Applicant Details

2. Upload Documents

3. Upload Photo and Signature if required (applicable for only some states)

4. DL Test Slot booking (applicable for only some states)

5. Payment of Fee

6. Verify the Pay Status

7. Print the receipt

Visit this website: https://sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/sarathiservice/stateSelection.do

Select your respective State from the drop-down menu.

Choose your option, for example here it is "Apply for Driving License"

Press Continue Button

For selecting "Apply for Driving License", you will need to provide details of your Learner’s Licence Number.

You will also need to enter your date of birth in DDMMYYYY format.

Fill in the required information and click on “OK”.

After that, you will also need to fill up your personal details like your name, age, and address.

Once you have punched in all your details, you will have to to upload all supporting documents like address proof, age proof, and identity proof.

Passport size photograph and signature are also one of the important requisition, so keep scanned copies for the same handy.

Now choose the date and time for your DL appointment. You will be asked for the payment, after which your application will be successfully sent to the RTO.

Once your appointment is through, you can visit the RTO office and take your DL test.

