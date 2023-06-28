How To Change Name On Pan Card With Aadhaar-Based e-KYC

New Delhi: There are several reasons why someone might want to change the name on their PAN card. Spelling mistakes, Aadhaar card discrepancies, and name changes upon marriage are just a few examples. The process for altering the name on your PAN card has been made simpler by the Income Tax Department. PAN card holders can easily change their names online while relaxing in their homes. Here is a step-by-step tutorial for changing your name on your PAN card online, including with information on costs and the necessary paperwork.

The PAN card is one of the most important documents for Indian citizens, not just for tax purposes but also as identification documentation. This laminated card is provided by the Income Tax Department of India and has a special ten-digit alphanumeric code. However, you need not be concerned if your PAN card was issued with an incorrect or partial name or if you wish to change your name (for instance, after getting married or in accordance with Aadhaar). These issues can be easily resolved. Here is how to go about it:

This is likely the simplest way to update the name on your PAN card online. Here's how you can change your name depending on your Aadhaar-Based e-KYC:

Go to UTIITSL's (UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited) official website, select PAN Card Services, and then Change/Correction in PAN Card. Then, select Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card Details from the drop-down menu. You'll be taken to the Application for Change/Correction in PAN Data page.

After that, you must pick between two options: Physical (Forward Application with Physical Documents) and Digital (Forward Application with Digital Documents) (Paperless). Choose the later option, i.e. digital (Paperless).

Now select the Aadhaar-based e-KYC option from the drop-down menu (Details of the resident are fetched from the UIDAI Server based on the Aadhaar Number). It then selects the option – Sign Using Aadhaar-based eSign – automatically (Signing of the Application is done using Aadhaar based eSign).

You must now enter your PAN and choose whether you want a physical PAN card as well as an updated PAN card (both physical and e-PAN) or just an e-PAN.

Then press the Submit button.

Fill out the application form with all of your essential information and make the required payment.

Next, Aadhaar authentication will take place on a real-time basis from the UIDAI server, after which the application will be processed further.

For eKYC services, OTP will be sent to your UIDAI registered mobile number. After providing the OTP and consent in the requisite box, your address from the UIDAI database will be populated in the PAN form.

Next, you need to verify the application data as well as provide other details and submit.

You now will receive another OTP for eSign and on entering the OTP the application will be signed through Aadhaar based e-signature.

The application will be saved and processed further by UTIITSL for PAN card name change using Aadhaar.