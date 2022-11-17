How to make Aadhaar card for infants or new born babies: Step by step guide

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is useful for various services like Government & Non-Government Services, Subsidy Benefits, Pensions, Scholarships, Social Benefits, Banking services, Insurance services, Taxation services, Education, Employment, Healthcare etc. The UIDAI enrols residents of all ages, including infants for Aadhaar Card.



Parent’s Aadhaar number, along with the child's birth certificate, is enough to enrol your child between 0-5 years age group for Aadhaar. Biometric information is not collected for children under the age of 5 years. And because for children below 5 years no biometrics will be captured, their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15. Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter.

UIDAI issues Baal Aadhaar card or Blue Aadhaar card for children below the age of five. You can register making the Aadhaar card for infants or new born babies online, however to complete the process, you have to visit an Aadhaar Enrolment centre set up by Enrolment Agency to enrol for Aadhaar. You can also search nearest Enrolment centre by clicking on “Locate Enrolment Center” or https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx . You have to enter State, District and locality for finding the nearest enrolment centre.

Here is a step by step guide on how to register for Aadhaar card for infants or new born babies online

- Visit UIDAI official website uidai.gov.in

- Go to ‘My Aadhaar’ tab

- Select ‘Book an Appointment’

- You will be redirected to a new page

- Choose from two options: ‘Book an Appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ and ‘Book an Appointment at Registrar run Aadhaar Seva Kendra.’

- You will receive an OTP.

- Feed in the OTP and choose date of appointment.

- You will get a confirmation on your phone number after which you will have to visit your ASK to complete the procedure.

Your child's Aadhaar card will be delivered to your postal address within 60 days. Alternatively, you can also download your the Baal Aadhaar card online using the URN number.