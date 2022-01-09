हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank revises credit card charges, late payment fine now up to Rs 1,200

New Delhi: In what could be a blow to ICICI Bank customers, the private lender has announced a revision in credit card charges. The revision of the fees will come into effect from February 10. 

ICICI Bank has announced that customers will now have to pay a transaction fee of 2.50%, subject to a minimum of Rs 500, on cash advances on all cards. Meanwhile, the private lender has also fixed the charge for the return of cheques and auto-debit at 2% of the total due amount, subject to a minimum of Rs 500. 

Meanwhile, the bank has also revised the fee for paying the dues late for all cards, except ICICI Emerald Card. Here are the revised fees: 

Due amount less than Rs 100 - No charge.

Due amount between Rs 100 - Rs 500 - Rs 100 late fee. 

Due amount between Rs 501 to Rs 5000 - Rs 500 late fee. 

Due amount between Rs 5001 - Rs 10,000 - Rs 750 late fee. 

Due amount between Rs 10,001 - Rs 25,000 - Rs 900 late fee. 

Due amount between Rs 25,011 - Rs 50,000 - Rs 1000 late fee. 

Due amount up to Rs 50,000 - Rs 1200 due fee. 

Customers will also have to pay Rs 50 plus GST in case of late payment of credit card dues. Also Read: Andhra Pradesh govt hikes employees pay by 23.39%, increases retirement age by 2 years

ICICI Bank has also recently revised the service charge on the ICICI Bank Savings Accounts with effect from 01 January 2022. Also Read: Odisha announces financial package for community support staff, paid medical leaves for Anganwadi workers

 

