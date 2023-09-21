trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665159
IDBI Bank Amrit Mahotsav FD Scheme Deadline Extended, Check New Date, Interest Rates And Other Details

IDBI Bank has announced that Amrit Mahotsav FD for 375 Days and 444 Days will now be extended up to October 31, 2023. 

New Delhi: IDBI Bank has extended its special FD Scheme for one more month. The IDBI Bank Amrit Mahotsav FD Scheme which was launched in April 2023, has now been extended to 31 October 2023.

Festive Offer Extension of “Amrit Mahotsav FD” for 375 Days and 444 Days up to October 31, 2023. The interest rate structure is as under:

Interest Rate (% p.a.)  
Special Buckets General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens
375 Days 7.10 7.60  
444 Days 7.15 7.65  

Premature withdrawal / closure is permitted in IDBI Bank Amrit Mahotsav FD Scheme. But Staff & Senior Citizen Rates are not applicable to NRO & NRE term Deposits. All other features of term deposit as well as terms and conditions shall remain unchanged and are applicable for the above scheme also, says IDBI Bank website.

Meanwhile, IDBI Bank recently announced a revision of rates on its Fixed deposits beginning on September 15, 2023. 

Following are the rates on Resident / NRO Term Deposit less than Rs. 2 Crore as per the IDBI Bank website

Interest Rate (% p.a.)
Retail Term Deposits (< 2 Cr)
Maturity Slab General Customers Sr. Citizen
0-6 Days NA NA
07-30 days 3.00 3.50
31-45 days 3.25 3.75
46- 90 days 4.00 4.50
91-6 months 4.50 5.00
6 months 1 day to 270 Days 5.75 6.25
271 days to < 1 year 6.25 6.75
1 Year to 2 Years
(except 375 Days and 444 Days)		 6.80 7.30
> 2 Years to 5years 6.50 7.00
> 5 years to 10 years 6.25 6.75
>10 years to 20 years$ 4.80 5.30
  Tax Saving FD
5 years 6.50 7.00

"The Bank pays interest on deposits as per various deposit schemes. Interest Rates are revised from time to time and made known to public. Revised interest rates are applicable only to the renewals and fresh deposits while existing deposit continue to get interest at the contracted rate," says IDBI Bank

