IndusInd Bank introduces EMI on debit cards: Check features, eligibility

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank has launched Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) facility on debit cards amid the ongoing festive season to add to the festivities. Using the new facility, customers can convert their high-value transactions debit card purchases into EMI.

Customers can use the new facility by swiping or tapping their debit cards at the point of sale (PoS) machines. Customers can use also use the debit card EMI feature on online purchases as well.

Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank, said that the company is confident that debit card EMI will add to the customer’s celebration, and propel their purchase decisions.

“IndusInd Bank has always been at the forefront at driving customer convenience by introducing products that bring unparalleled value to their banking experience. We are delighted to launch an EMI facility for our debit cardholders that will enable them to purchase products of their choice from a wide array of categories, and also give them the flexibility of making payments in easy instalments over a period of time,” he added.

IndusInd Bank has partnered with more than 60,000 offline merchant outlets. These merchants include large format retailers, hypermarkets, multi-brand and stand-alone retail points.

Such retail stores range from consumer durables, electronics, apparel, automobiles, home décor, and hospitals, among others. The bank said that it’ll be partnering with several leading ecommerce platforms. Also Read: OMG! Rs 10 crore upon selling an old Re 1 coin, are you in possession of one?

Customers can use the debit card EMI facility to convert their purchases with tenure from three months to 24 months. IndusInd Bank customers can check if they are eligible for the offer or not by sending an SMS. You can send an SMS ‘MYOFR’ and send it to 5676757 to check your eligibility. Also Read: PolicyBazaar IPO: Insurtech firm receives SEBI’s nod to raise Rs 6,017 crore

