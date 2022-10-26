ITR Filing 2022-23: Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline till November 7

New Delhi: Providing a relaxation to the tax payer, the Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for filing income tax return for the assessment year of 2022-23 till November 7, 2022. The decision was taken on Wednesday. It is to be noted that the last date to file ITR for FY23 was October 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a notification that the ITR filing due date has been extended as it had last month extended the deadline for filing audit reports.

CBDT extends the due date for furnishing Income Tax Return for AY 2022-23 to 7th November, 2022 for certain categories of assessees in consequence of extension of due dates for filing various reports of audit. Circular No. 20/2022 dated 26.10.2022 issued.https://t.co/x9yhpL0d1T pic.twitter.com/T4LbT9Qy4K — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) October 26, 2022

Here's how to check ITR status:

Those whose ITR does not require an audit (and who have submitted their ITR for AY 2022-23) are therefore entitled for an ITR refund, and such taxpayers can check their ITR refund status online if they have yet to receive the excess tax amount they paid during FY 2021-22.

After 10 days of filing an ITR, taxpayers in India can check the status of their ITR refund. So, taxpayers who submitted their ITR more than 10 days ago and are still waiting for their ITR refund can check the status of their ITR refund online by logging in to the income tax e-filing portal.

Here's how to check ITR refund status online with an acknowledgement number at the income tax e-filing portal:

1] Log in using the following link: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login;

2] Log in with your User ID and Password.

3] Navigate to 'My Account' and select 'Refund/Demand Status'.

4] Select 'Income Tax Returns' from the drop-down menu, then click the 'Submit' button.

5] Select your acknowledgement number;