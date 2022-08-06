New Delhi: The income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for AY 2022-23 has passed, and individuals who filed their ITR for FY 2021-22 have either received or are awaiting their ITR refund. However, the deadline for taxpayers whose ITRs must be audited is October 31, 2022.

Those whose ITR does not require an audit (and who have submitted their ITR for AY 2022-23) are therefore entitled for an ITR refund, and such taxpayers can check their ITR refund status online if they have yet to receive the excess tax amount they paid during FY 2021-22. Read More: Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks to remain shut for 6 days next week; Full list here

After 10 days of filing an ITR, taxpayers in India can check the status of their ITR refund. So, taxpayers who submitted their ITR more than 10 days ago and are still waiting for their ITR refund can check the status of their ITR refund online by logging in to the income tax e-filing portal. Read More: NPS: Invest Rs 10,000 to generate Rs 1.5 lakh per month pension, here’s how

Here's how to check ITR refund status online with an acknowledgement number at the income tax e-filing portal:

1] Log in using the following link: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login;

2] Log in with your User ID and Password.

3] Navigate to 'My Account' and select 'Refund/Demand Status'.

4] Select 'Income Tax Returns' from the drop-down menu, then click the 'Submit' button.

5] Select your acknowledgement number;

6] A new page will open with all of your ITR details, including the date of issuing a refund.