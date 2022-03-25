LIC Policy: Get Rs 12,000 pension by paying a single premium; check details

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India offers various policies offering tons of benefits to the subscribers. From pension to tax benefits, investors can receive several perks by putting their money in the schemes offered by the largest state-owned insurer in the country. In one such scheme, LIC Saral Pension Yojana, investors receive a minimum of Rs 12,000 pension in a year.

LIC Saral Pension Yojana is a ‘Standard Immediate Annuity plan’, which allows investors to choose the type of annuity from two available options on payment of a lump sum amount.

According to the LIC, the annuity rates of the policy are guaranteed at the inception of the policy. The annuities are payable throughout the life time of annuitant(s), the insurer said.

Two Options in LIC Saral Pension Yojana

Option 1 of LIC Saral Pension Yojana allows investors to opt for a life annuity with a return of 100% of the purchase price. In this option, LIC makes annuity payments in arrears till the time the annuitant is alive. At the time of the death of the annuitant, the annuity payment shall cease and 100% of the purchase price is paid to the nominee(s) or legal heirs.

Option 2 offers a joint last survivor annuity with a return of 100% of the purchase price on the last survivor’s death. In the second option, the annuity amount is paid till the annuitant and/or spouse are alive. The payments will cease immediately on the death of the last survivor, and the settled amount is paid to the nominee(s) or legal heirs.

Eligibility Criteria of LIC Saral Pension Yojana

The minimum age of entry in LIC Saral Pension Yojana is 40 years while the upper age limit is capped at 80 years. The minimum annuity per month is Rs 1000 or Rs 12000 annually.

Payment of Annuity in LIC Saral Pension Yojana

Investors receive annuity either yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly in the LIC Saral Pension Yojana.

