हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Life Insurance Corporation

LIC's Jeevan Labh policy: Check benefits, other details of this policy

LIC's Jeevan Labh is a limited premium paying, non-linked, with-profits endowment plan which offers a combination of protection and savings.

LIC&#039;s Jeevan Labh policy: Check benefits, other details of this policy

New Delhi: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) comes out with various types of insurance policies suiting individual needs and preference.

LIC's Jeevan Labh is a limited premium paying, non-linked, with-profits endowment plan which offers a combination of protection and savings.

The Jeevan Labh policy, provides the policyholder a combination of financial protection against death any time before maturity and a lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholder.

This plan also takes care of liquidity needs through its loan facility.

1. Death benefit: In case of death during the policy term, provided all due premiums have been paid, Death benefit, defined as sum of "Sum Assured on Death", vested Simple Reversionary Bonuses and Final Additional bonus, if any, shall be payable.

2. The "Sum Assured on Death" is defined as the higher of 10 times of annualised premium or Absolute amount assured to be paid on death i.e. Basic Sum Assured .

3. This death benefit shall not be less than 105% of all the premiums paid as on date of death.

4. Maturity Benefit: "Sum Assured on Maturity" equal to Basic Sum Assured, along with vested Simple Reversionary bonuses and Final Additional bonus, if any, shall be payable in lump sum on survival to the end of the policy term provided all due premiums have been paid.

5. The policy shall participate in profits of the Corporation and shall be entitled to receive Simple Reversionary Bonuses declared as per the experience of the Corporation, provided the policy is in full force.

6. Optional Benefit: The policyholder has an option of availing  LIC's Accidental Death and Disability Benefit Rider, LIC's New Term Assurance Rider. But Rider sum assured cannot exceed the basic sum assured.

Live TV

#mute

7. Minimum sum assured: Rs 2 lakh

8. Maximum sum assured: No upper limit

9. Policy term: 16, 21 and 25 years

10. Premium paying term: 10, 15 and 16 years 

For more details, read the LIC Sales Brochure

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Life Insurance CorporationLIC of IndiaLIC Jeevan LabhLIC policyholder
Next
Story

SBI, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank, PNB bank customers alert! Don't fall prey to this phishing scam

Must Watch

PT2M30S

UP: CM Yogi Adityanath addresses PC as his govt completes 4 years