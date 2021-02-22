हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Life Insurance Corporation

LIC's Jeevan Umang plan: Check benefits, other details of this policy

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s Jeevan Umang plan offers a combination of income and protection to your family. This plan provides for annual survival benefits from the end of the premium paying term till maturity and a lump sum payment at the time of maturity or on death of the policyholder during the policy term.

LIC&#039;s Jeevan Umang plan: Check benefits, other details of this policy
Image Courtesy: licindia.in

New Delhi: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) comes out with various types of insurance policies suiting individual needs and preference.

Eligibility Conditions and Other Restriction of LIC’s Jeevan Umang plan

Minimum Basic Sum Assured : Rs. 2,00,000

Maximum Basic Sum Assured : No limit

(The Basic Sum Assured shall be in multiples of Rs. 25,000-)

Premium Paying Term : 15, 20, 25 and 30 years

Policy Term : (100 – age at entry) years

Minimum Age at entry : 90 days (completed)

Maximum Age at entry : 55 years (nearest birthday)

Minimum Age at the end of premium paying term : 30 years (nearest birthday)

Maximum Age at the end of premium paying term : 70 years (nearest birthday)

Age at maturity : 100 years (nearest birthday)

For more details you can read this policy document: https://licindia.in/getattachment/Products/Insurance-Plan/LICs-Jeevan-Um...(2021).pdf.aspx

