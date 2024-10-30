List Of Empaneled Hospitals Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana For Free Treatment: Check Direct Link Here

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi Government has expanded the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to provide health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income. It was first approved by the Union Cabinet in September this year. It is in addition to the existing AB PM-JAY family scheme, wherein the elderly will have a separate cover of Rs 5 lakh per year.

This additional amount is exclusively meant for them, which means, they will not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years.

Every senior citizen of the country above the age of 70 years will get free treatment in the hospital. Such elderly people will be given Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card.

PM-JAY provides cashless access to health care services for the beneficiary at the point of service, that is, the hospital. All pre–existing conditions are covered from day one. Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country i.e. a beneficiary can visit any empanelled public or private hospital in India to avail cashless treatment. Public hospitals are reimbursed for the healthcare services at par with the private hospitals.

List Of Empaneled Hospitals Under Ayushman Bharat Yojna: Direct Link

You can click on the link to find out the empaneled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Yojna: https://nha.gov.in/img/resources/PMJAY-Hospital-List.pdf

However, those already availing benefits of other public health insurance schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) may either choose their existing scheme or opt for AB PM-JAY.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana Services include approximately 1,929 procedures covering all the costs related to treatment, including but not limited to drugs, supplies, diagnostic services, physician's fees, room charges, surgeon charges, OT and ICU charges etc.

PM-JAY provides cashless cover of up to Rs 5,00,000 to each eligible family per annum for listed secondary and tertiary care conditions. The cover under the scheme includes all expenses incurred on the following components of the treatment.