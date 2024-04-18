Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bank Holiday: Banks In THESE Cities To Be Closed Tomorrow, April 19 For Phase 1 Voting

New Delhi: The first phase of voting for Lok Sabha Election 2024 begins tomorrow, April 19, Friday owing to which Banks will be closed in several cities as per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar list.

RBI in its holiday calendar marks the following states as holiday for Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2024

Bye-Election to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Vilavancode Constituency, Kanniyakumari District

In the first phase, polling will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for Garia Puja on April 20 and Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 on April 26.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.



