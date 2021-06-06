Looking to invest in mutual funds? THESE schemes gave double returns in 1 year

Amid the distress in economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s one sector that has completely outperformed itself, i.e., the mutual funds and its investors seem to have enjoyed the most as they have received double returns in a year.

Despite unstable market conditions, mutual fund investors have invested in several schemes and got double returns and that has surged the investment in mutual funds.

Retail investors have joined mutual fund schemes through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) where investors who are able to invest with a minimum amount of Rs 500 every month have received returns of more than 100 percent.

Check the list of mutual fund schemes where investors' money got doubled:

SIP:

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is one such investment scheme where people have got assured returns and is safer too.

Today’s small amount invested in SIP gradually becomes a big fund in the future. However, it is also important to note that investing in mutual funds is subject to market risks.

Kotak Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme:

Kotak Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme is yet another investment instrument that has given returns of 124.74 percent to investors in one year.

Nippon India Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme:

Nippon India Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme has provided a return of 112.05 percent in one year. If an investor would have invested Rs 1 lakh in Nippon India Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme 1 year ago, then his value would have become Rs 2,12,005.

PGIM India Midcap Mutual Fund Scheme:

PGIM India Midcap Mutual Fund Scheme has provided a return of 103.33 percent in one year. If an investor would have invested Rs 1 lakh in PGIM India Midcap Mutual Fund Scheme 1 year ago, then the value would have now become Rs 2.03 lakh.

ICICI Pru Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme:

ICICI Pru Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme gave a return of 111.38 percent in one year. Here the value of Rs 1 lakh would have exceeded Rs 2.11 lakh.

HDFC Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme:

HDFC Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme is another scheme that gave a return of 103.22 percent in one year. Here the value of Rs 1 lakh has increased to Rs 2.06 lakh.

Live TV

#mute