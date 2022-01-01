LPG price today, Jan 1: Indian Oil reduces commercial cylinders rate; check latest price in your city

New Delhi: In a respite for the common man, the Indian Oil Corporation, on Saturday, January 1, slashed the prices of commercial LPG cylinders. The decision will provide relief to restaurants, hotels and caterers.

However, the company hasn’t changed the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. This means that customers buying domestic LPG cylinders will have to pay the same price as they were paying in December 2021.

Latest revision in Commercial LPG Cylinder Price

The price of the 19 Kg commercial cylinder has been reduced by Rs 100. With the latest revision, the commercial LPG cylinder price will come down to Rs 2,004 from today (January 1) onwards in Delhi.

From January 1 onwards, commercial gas cylinders in Kolkata will now cost Rs 2,074.5. Similarly, the latest price of commercial gas 19 kg cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 1,951. Moreover, the 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Chennai will now sell at Rs 2,134.50. Also Read: France's cumulative number of COVID-19 cases approaches 10 million-mark

How to check the latest LPG cylinder prices?

Customers can easily check the latest LPG gas cylinder prices by visiting the official website of Indian Oil. The oil marketing company revises the rates every month. You can also the city-wise rates on the official website of the company. Also Read: Vaishno Devi stampede: PM Narendra Modi monitoring situation closely, expresses grief

Live TV

#mute