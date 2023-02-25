Maharashtra Farmer’s Receipt Of Getting Mere Rs 2 For 512 Kg Onions In Market Goes Viral

New Delhi: A farmer Rajendra Tukaram Chavan from Solapur, Maharashtra received a net Rs 2 as a profit after selling his hard-earned onion crop of 512 kg in Solapur Mandi on February 17, 2023. The trader bought the crop from the farmer at Rs 1 per kg after considering it a low-grade. The amount he received was Rs 2.49 after deduction for carriage, weighing and wages. Hence, his overall net profit was mere Rs 2 for over 512 kg onions. The farmer hailed from Barshi Village in Solapur and travelled almost 17 km to sell his crop in the market.

A Twitter user Ravindra Kumar Adi shared the pity of the farmer along with the pictures of receipt and cheque. Rajendra Tukaram Chavan, a farmer from Barshi Village in Solapur sold 500kg of onions in the market on Feb 17th. After deducting the money for carriage, weighing and wages he got only 2 rupees. The bill and cheque is here,” he tweeted on February 24, 2023.

It is clearly mentioned in the receipt that the farmer sold over 512 kg onions to a trader named Surya Trading at the cost of Rs 1 per kg. The receipt dated on February 17, 2023 on the name of Rajendra Tukaram Chavan. After the deductions of money for carriage charges of Rs 15, weighing of Rs 24, and and other charges, he got only Rs 2.49.

The next picture also showed the cheque in the name of the distressed farmer. A Rs 2 cheque was cut for his name.

While Chavan claimed that the produce was of good quality, the trader said it was low-grade.

According to PTI, Chavan Said, “"I had sent 10 bags of onions weighing more than five quintals to an onion trader in Solapur for sale. But after deducting charges towards loading, transport, labour and others, I received a net profit of just ₹ 2.49 from him."