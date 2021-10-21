Modi government's bumper festive bonanza for Central govt employees! Approves hike in dearness allowance, DR

New Delhi: 7th PAY COMMISSION latest update --In what could be called as a bumper festive bonanza for lakhs of Central government employees, the Union Cabinet has approved a 3 percent dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) hike. The decision is aimed at benefiting over 47.14 lakh Central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

The increase of 3 percent dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) hike is over the existing rate of 28 percent of the basic pay/pension, costing the exchequer Rs 9,488.70 crore per annum.

It may be recalled that the Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had in July approved increase the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension.

In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three additional instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, which were due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, had been frozen.

The Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension. The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 shall remain at 17%.

Live TV

#mute