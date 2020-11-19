Modi govt to deposit Rs 1.24 lakh to women bank a/c holders under Stree Swabhimaan Yojana? Here is the truth

New Delhi: Modern technology and its vices go hand in hand. With the advent of new age technology, you will find that information is floating on all online platforms.

However it is very important to know and differentiate between correct and incorrect information.

Lately, a viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms stating that the Modi government will deposit Rs 1,24,000 to all women account holders in their bank under the Stree Swabhimaan Yojana.

Busting the truth behind the viral post, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stated that the government has not made any such announcement wherein it will deposit the above mentioned amount in the bank account of women. This news is a fake news that is going around in the social media.

PIB has tweeted:

How to get messages fact-checked If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.