Modi govt to give Rs 5,000 to Covid-vaccinated people? Know truth behind the viral post

New Delhi: News regarding a campaign being run by the Central Government, depositing Rs 5,000 to Covid-vaccinated people has recently gone viral in social media. A fake letter, issued in the name of Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyan yojna is doing the rounds in the social media wherein people who have been vaccinated for covid will be given the above amount.

Rebutting the claims, PIB has tweeted that the order circulating on social media which claims that those who have got the Covid vaccine are being provided Rs 5,000 by the Prime Minister's Welfare Department after filling an online form is actually fake.

PIB has further appealed to people to not forward this fake message to anyone.

एक वायरल मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि जिन लोगों ने कोविड वैक्सीन लगवा ली है उन्हें एक ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री जन कल्याण विभाग द्वारा ₹5,000 प्रदान किए जा रहे हैं #PIBFactcheck:



इस मैसेज का दावा फर्जी है

कृपया इस फर्जी मैसेज को फॉरवर्ड न करें pic.twitter.com/ScbW09TGkH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 1, 2022

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.