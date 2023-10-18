trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676904
DEARNESS ALLOWANCE

Modi Govt's BUMPER FESTIVE BONANZA: DA Hiked To 46%; Know How Much Salary Will Increase Under 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission Latest update on DA hike: The government has announced a 4 percent DA hike from the current 42 percent to 46 percent for the central government employees.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission Latest update on DA hike -- In what will come a bumper festive bonanza for lakhs of central government employees, the Union Cabinet announced a 4 percent hike in Dearness Allowance to 46 percent. 

The government has announced a 4 percent DA hike from the current 42 percent to 46 percent. The recognised formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, is being followed in order to raise DA.

On a basic salary of Rs 18,000, the annual DA increase will be Rs 8640 while on a basic salary of Rs 56,900, the annual DA increase will be 27,312

Here Is The Calculation On Minimum Basic Salary: DA Hike


1. Basic Salary – Rs 18,000

2. Current DA at 42 percent - DA hike by Rs 7,560 per month

3. New DA at 46 percent - DA hike by Rs 8,280 per month

4. DA Increase – Rs 8,280- 7,560 = Rs 720 per month

5. Annual Salary Increase Rs 720 X 12= Rs 8,640


Here Is The Calculation On Maximum Basic Salary: DA Hike

1. Basic Salary – Rs 56900

2. Current DA at 42 per cent – Rs 23,898 per month

3. New DA at 46% - DA hike by Rs 26,174 per month

4. DA Increase - Rs 26,174 - Rs 23,898 = Rs 2,276 per month

5. Annual Increase in DA – Rs 2,276 X 12 = Rs 27,312

