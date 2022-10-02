Modi Govt's Festive Bonanza for Railway Employees: 78 days Productivity-Linked Bonus approved

Ahead of the major festivities, the Narendra Modi government has brought cheers of 11.27 lakh non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways. The government has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wage for eligible non-gazetted railway employees for the financial year 2021-22.

"The President is pleased to sanction Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages without any ceiling on wages for eligibility for the financial year 2021-22 to all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding all RPF/RPSF personnel). Where, wages exceed Rs 7000 per month, Productivity Linked Bonus will be calculated as if the wages are Rs 7000 per month," said the official notification.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision. "Thanks to PM Narendra Modi Ji on behalf of entire rail parivar for sanctioning the productivity-linked bonus for 78 days," said Vaishnaw.

Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of entire rail parivar for sanctioning the productivity-linked bonus for 78 days.

The bonus will be paid before Dussehra/puja holidays, bringing smile to lakhs of families ahead of the festive season. The payout will cost the exchequer around Rs 1,832.09 crore. Since the wage calculation ceiling for PLB payment is Rs 7,000 per month, thus the maximum payable amount per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

The railways said in a statement that the bonus would serve as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of railway employees. The payment of PLB will also boost the demand in economy in upcoming festival season, it added.