Mutual fund calculator: Here’s how much monthly SIP you need to get Rs 20 crore in 20 years

New Delhi: Aniket is a 40-year-old professional who earns roughly Rs 90,000 each month in take-home pay. He is currently paying roughly Rs 25,000 in home loan EMI and around Rs 5,000 in monthly school fees for his 7-year-old daughter. He puts aside roughly Rs 10,000 per month in order to save for his daughter's higher education and marriage. Aniket is now aiming to invest in mutual funds that will help him create roughly Rs 5.50 crore when he retires, which will be in 20 years.

In response to the question of whether Aniket's investment goal is financially feasible, Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & MD of Optima Money Managers, stated, "The investor has Rs 50,000 in cash because his monthly income of Rs 40,000 (Rs 25,000 home loan, Rs 5,000 daughter's school fee, and Rs 10,000 for daughter's future) is spent on home loan EMIs, child school fees, and future planning. The investing vehicle must be equities mutual funds because the time horizon is 20 years and the investment goal is high at Rs 5.5 crore. The investor must remember the mutual fund's 15 X 15 X 15 rule, which states that by following this mutual fund SIP guideline, one can become a crorepati."

According to Pankaj Mathpal, using the 15 X 15 X 15 mutual fund formula, one can expect a 15% mutual fund return after investing for 15 years. However, if one invests Rs 15,000 every month for 15 years, one can accumulate Rs 1 crore. In Aniket's instance, though, the time horizon is 20 years. As a result, the investor can create a pun in this SIP rule by changing it to the mutual fund's 20 X 15 X 15 rule. Even if this is done, the maturity amount will only be roughly Rs 2 crore, according to the SIP calculator.

Amit Gupta, MD of SAG Infotech, advised on the SIP step-up plan "With an increase in income, the monthly SIP amount should be increased. Because the investor has a 20-year time horizon, a regular Rs 15,000 monthly SIP won't be enough to reach the Rs 5.5 crore investment target. The investor should choose a 15% annual step-up rate. If he continues to do so for the following 20 years, an investor who starts a mutual fund SIP today with a monthly investment of Rs 15,000 will be able to accumulate roughly Rs 5.55 crore."

When asked about mutual fund SIP plans that could assist an investor get a 15% yearly return, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money listed the following:

1] Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund;

2] Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage fund;

3] ICICI Prudential MNC Fund; and

4] Canara Robeco Flexi cap.

Live TV

#mute