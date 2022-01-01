Nearly 5.89 crore ITRs for FY21 filed till December 31 deadline: CBDT

New Delhi: Nearly 5.89 crore income tax returns for the 2020-21 fiscal (ended March 2021) have been filed on the new e-filing portal till December 31 deadline, the I-T department said on Saturday.

Of this, more than 46.11 lakh ITRs were filed on the last date or December 31 alone.

"Nearly 5.89 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 31st December, 2021, the extended due date," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

In comparison, as on January 10, 2021, (the extended due date for ITRs for AY 2020-21), the total number of ITRs filed was 5.95 crore. As many as 31.05 lakh ITRs filed were on the last day or January 10, 2021.

Out of 5.89 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal), 49.6 per cent of these are ITR1 (2.92 crore), 9.3 per cent are ITR2 (54.8 lakh), 12.1 per cent are ITR3 (71.05 lakh), 27.2 per cent are ITR4 (1.60 crore), 1.3 per cent are ITR5 (7.66 lakh). Besides, 2.58 lakh ITR-6 and 0.67 lakh ITR7 were filed.

"Over 45.7 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities," it said, adding it would work tirelessly to ensure a smooth and stable taxpayer service experience.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

ITR-2 is filed by people having income from residential property), ITR-3 by people having income as profits from business/profession, ITR-5 by LLPs and ITR-6 and 7 by businesses and trusts respectively.

