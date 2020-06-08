NIL GST return facility through SMS rolled out; 22 lakh taxpayers to benefit

New Delhi: The government on Monday (June 8) rolled out the facility to file nil GST monthly return through SMS. The taxpayers, who used to file nil Goods and services tax returns, need not fill GSTR-3B form. Under this provision, about 22 lakh taxpayers will be able to file their GST returns.

With the facility of SMS getting activated, taxpayers with NIL liability need not log on to the GST portal and would be able to file their NIL returns through a SMS on "14409".

For this purpose, the functionality of filing Nil FORM GSTR-3B through SMS has been made available on the GSTIN portal with immediate effect.

According to the government notification, "This would substantially improve ease of GST compliance for over 22 lakh registered taxpayers who had to otherwise log into their account on the common portal and then file their returns every month. Now, these taxpayers with NIL liability need not log on to the GST Portal and may file their NIL returns through an SMS."

The taxpayers would also be able to track the status of the returns on the GST portal by logging in to GSTIN account. They just need to navigate to Services>Returns>Track Return Status.

The procedure to file Nil returns by SMS is given below:

1. Initiate Nil Filing: NIL<space>3B<space>GSTIN<space>Tax period- Ex. NIL 3B 09XXXXXXXXXXXZC 052020; 123456 is the CODE for Nil filing of GSTR3B for09XXXXXXXXXXXZC for period 052020. Code validity 30 min.

2. Confirming Nil Filing: CNF <space>3B<space>Code -Ex. CNF 3B 123456; Your, 09XXXXXXXXXXXZC, GSTR3B for 052020 is filed successfully and acknowledged vide ARN is AA070219000384. Please use this ARN to track the status of your return.

3. For help: HELP<Space>3B- Ex. Help 3B; To file NIL return of GSTIN for Mar 2020: NIL 3B 07CQZCD1111I4Z7 032020 To confirm Nil filing: CNF 3B CODE More details www.gst.gov.in

Notably, all-powerful GST Council meeting, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is scheduled to take place on June 12.