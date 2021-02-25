No worries on opening SIP account! UTI Mutual Fund launches WhatsApp service

New Delhi: Opening of SIP and related transactions are now available on your fingertips --all you need to do is WhatsApp.
UTI Mutual Fund has launched an advanced WhatsApp chat service. Users can chat on this number --+91-7208081230. This exclusive service will be available to both UTI existing and prospective investors The messaging app will provide easy and convenient access to information through 24/7 automated investor support.
The WhatsApp chat service will significantly boost investor interface via text-based chats and updates, and infographics. It is also aimed at opt-in users who show an interest in the company’s products and seek additional information. It aims to be a 24/7 available self-service channel for Investor Acquisition, Investor Servicing and Investor Communication.
Some of the notable features of the UTI Mutual Fund WhatsApp service are:
- 24x7 assistance coupled with Live chat, without the need for branch visits
- Fully secure interactions with end-to-end encryption
- Transact with quick and easy steps to complete investments journeys
- Enquire about NAV, portfolio details, account and capital gains statements, UFC address, and more
- Explore mutual funds, SIPs and index funds and much more
- Read Articles, videos etc. on mutual funds by experts
- Calculator to plan investment goals; risk analyzer to know risk appetite
Investors can perform 30+ transactions like Lumpsum & SIP investments, SWP, STP, SIP Pause, Mobile No & Email update etc.