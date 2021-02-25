No worries on opening SIP account! UTI Mutual Fund launches WhatsApp service

New Delhi: Opening of SIP and related transactions are now available on your fingertips --all you need to do is WhatsApp.

UTI Mutual Fund has launched an advanced WhatsApp chat service. Users can chat on this number --+91-7208081230. This exclusive service will be available to both UTI existing and prospective investors The messaging app will provide easy and convenient access to information through 24/7 automated investor support.

The WhatsApp chat service will significantly boost investor interface via text-based chats and updates, and infographics. It is also aimed at opt-in users who show an interest in the company’s products and seek additional information. It aims to be a 24/7 available self-service channel for Investor Acquisition, Investor Servicing and Investor Communication.

Some of the notable features of the UTI Mutual Fund WhatsApp service are:

24x7 assistance coupled with Live chat, without the need for branch visits

Fully secure interactions with end-to-end encryption

Transact with quick and easy steps to complete investments journeys

Enquire about NAV, portfolio details, account and capital gains statements, UFC address, and more

Explore mutual funds, SIPs and index funds and much more

Read Articles, videos etc. on mutual funds by experts

Calculator to plan investment goals; risk analyzer to know risk appetite

Live TV

#mute

Investors can perform 30+ transactions like Lumpsum & SIP investments, SWP, STP, SIP Pause, Mobile No & Email update etc.