BANK HOLIDAYS

Onam Bank Holiday: Are All Banks Closed Tomorrow, 14 September 2024? Check List Of States

Will Banks be closed tomorrow across all states? Here's why the banks will and It's not just for Onam. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As per the RBI holiday guidelines, banks are closed on account of gazetted and non-gazetted holidays depending on regional festivities and functions. Tomorrow, September 14  being Onam, banks will remain closed in Kerala. However, tomorrow also being second saturday of the month, banks across all the states will be closed. 

Following Bank Holidays Are To Be Observed By Various States From September 14 September 18. But all the states will not observe holidays on all the below mentioned dates.

 

September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala

September 16 — Eid-e-Milad (Monday) — All over India

September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim

September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala

Bank Closures for Weekends in September 2024

In addition to the holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends:

- Sundays: September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

- Second Saturday: September 14

- Fourth Saturday: September 28

The Reserve Bank of India categorises its holidays into three groups: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it's important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state and are not observed by all banks. These holidays are often based on local festivals or specific occasions announced in those states.

