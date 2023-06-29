PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Ends Tomorrow: Here's How To Do It

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been postponing the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline numerous times since March 31, 2022. The current deadline to link your PAN Card with Aadhaar Card is June 30, 2023, post which the financial document will become inoperative.

The point to note however is that even though the deadline is June 30 to link PAN with Aadhaar, there is a Rs 1,000 fine for peopole who have not linked the two important documents. Aadhaar and PAN could no longer be linked after the original deadline of March 31, 2022, without paying a fine of Rs 500 until June 30, 2022. This fine was later was raised to Rs 1,000 from effective from July 1, 2022. The penalty amount is still the same even though the PAN-Aadhaar connecting deadline was once again extended from March 31 to June 30, 2023.

Direct Link Of Income Tax Website To Link PAN with Aadhaar

For linking PAN with Aadhaar, you can visit the income tax department's official website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. Thereupon you can go to the Dashboard and in Profile Section under the Link Aadhar to PAN option, click Link Aadhar.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: How To Do It?

To link your Aadhaar PAN online, follow these steps:

- Visit the official Income Tax e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in.

- Log in to the income tax portal using your login information.

- A pop-up window emerge

- If not, navigate to Profile Settings from the Menu Bar and pick the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

- A new window will appear.

- Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar details, name, and mobile number in the areas provided.

- After validating the information, select the 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details' option.

- Now click the 'Continue' button.

- A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

- Fill in the blanks on the screen and press the 'Validate' button.

- After you have paid the penalty, your PAN-Aadhaar linkage will be completed.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Penalty: Here is the complete list of Banks that are authorized for e-Pay Tax

The penalty has to be paid via a single challan and several banks have been authorised to collect the e-Pay Tax.

Axis Bank

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

City Union Bank

Federal Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

IndusInd Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Punjab National Bank

South Indian Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India