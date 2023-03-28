PAN-Aadhar Linking Not Mandatory For These People Despite March 31 Deadline

New Delhi: Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) and Aadhaar numbers can no longer be linked after March 31, 2023. The income tax authority states that the unlinked PAN will be inactive. A penalty of Rs 1000 must be paid by people who haven't linked their PAN and Aadhaar yet in order to do so. Please be aware that the money paid under Section 234H for the delayed PAN-Aadhaar link is never refundable.

Who Needs To Link Aadhar-PAN?

Any individual who was granted a permanent account number (PAN) as of July 1, 2017, and who is eligible for an Aadhar number, must notify his Aadhar number in the manner and form provided by law, per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act. Simply said, by March 31, 2023, such persons must voluntarily link their Aadhar and PAN. (Also Read: Explained: PAN-Aadhar Link Deadline Is March 31; Here's What To Do If Your Linking Failed Even After Paying Rs 1000)

Who Does Not Needs To Link Aadhar-PAN?

If you fall in the below-listed category, you don't need to link Aadhar-PAN: (Also Read: India Can Build Something Equivalent To AI ChatGPT? Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Big Announcement In Few Weeks)

- Natives of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya

- Aged eighty years or more

- Not Indian citizen as per the Income Tax Act 1961

The Income Tax administration stated that anyone who falls into one of the aforementioned categories and voluntarily wishes to link their Aadhaar with PAN must pay the price and link.

What To Do If Payment Not Reflecting On E-Filing Portal?

The payment made at e-Pay tax/ NSDL (now Protean) may take a few days to reflect on the e-Filing portal, according to the Income Tax Department's website. As a result, it suggests that taxpayers try submitting PAN-Aadhaar connection requests 4-5 days after making a payment.

Name Mismatch? Here's What To Do

According to the Income Tax Department, users should update their information in the PAN or Aadhaar databases to verify that both have the same information.

Via the TIN-NSDL website or the PANOnline Portal of UTIISL, PAN data can be updated. The UIDAI website allows for the updating of Aadhaar information.