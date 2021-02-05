हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PayPal

PayPal India payment services to stop from April 1: Here's what will work and what will not work

Digital payment solutions provider sait that it will instead focus on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses. From April 1, the company will focus all its attention on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses, and shift focus away from its domestic products in India, PayPal said.

PayPal India payment services to stop from April 1: Here&#039;s what will work and what will not work

New Delhi: Global digital payment platform PayPal on Friday decided to wind down its domestic payment services in India from April 1.

The Digital payment solutions provider sait that it will instead focus on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses. From April 1, the company will focus all its attention on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses, and shift focus away from its domestic products in India, PayPal said.

"From 1 April 2021, we will focus all our attention on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses, and shift focus away from our domestic products in India," the company said. "This means we will no longer offer domestic payment services within India from 1 April," it added.

San Jose, California-based PayPal was a payments options on many Indian online apps such as travel and ticketing service MakeMy Trip, online film booking app BookMyShow and food delivery app Swiggy.

PayPal has three centres in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, touted as the largest outside the US.

The company noted that it had processed USD 1.4 billion worth of international sales for over 3.6 lakh merchants in India last year. The company on Thursday reported a strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 with revenue of $6.12 billion. It reported total payment volume (TPV) of $277 billion, growing 39 per cent. It added 16 million Net New Active Accounts (NNAs) in the fourth quarter.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PayPalPaypal India
Next
Story

PFRDA extends direct remittance facility for non-resident subscribers of NPS
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Breaking News: Delhi violence case raised in Rajya Sabha, opposition parties surround government on Farm Laws