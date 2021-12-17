PF Account Holders Alert! Here’s how to transfer PF balance from one company to another

New Delhi: When people change jobs, they frequently fail to transfer their PF balance, and when they realise later, they become anxious, believing they must immediately visit the EPF office.

We're going to tell you that you can transfer your EPF balance from your prior employer to your current company's PF account, even if you've changed 1, 2, 3, or even 4 firms. This is a simple procedure that you may complete while sitting at home.

You'll need an active UAN number and password to transfer your previous EPF balance to the new account. It should also be remembered that all forms of information, such as bank account numbers, cell phone numbers, and Aadhaar numbers, should be updated in your UAN number.

How to Check Old PF Accounts Balance

1. You must go to EPFO's official website https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ to transfer your previous PF balance to the new PF account.

2. After that, you must log in using your UAN number, password, and captcha.

3. You'll be taken to the home page after logging in. You must first go to the Members Profile.This is where you must double-check all of your personal information. Verify your name, Aadhar information, and PAN card. Aside from that, make sure your email address, phone number, and bank account information are right.

4. You should check your passbook before transferring PF. To do so, go to View and select Passbook from the drop-down menu.

5. You'll have to log in again after clicking on the passbook.

6. After logging in, clicking on the chosen member id will bring up a complete list. All of the member IDs from the firms where you've worked will be displayed. Your current company's ID can be found at the bottom. By clicking to View Passbook, you may check your PF balance at all of your companies.

How to transfer old EPF to new

1. Check that your old company has updated your Entry Date and Exit Date before transferring the old PF. To do so, go to View and select Service history from the drop-down menu.

2. Your PF will be readily transferred if the old business has updated both dates; else, it will be tough.

3. You must now go to the online services section and select ONE MEMBER ONE EPF ACCOUNT (transfer request).

4. A new page will appear in front of you, with your personal information and the existing company's PF account details. In which you will receive old PF funds.

5. The details of the old employer from which to transfer PF will be just underneath it. Keep be note that your current or previous employer must accept the PF you're transferring here. Getting clearance from an existing corporation is always easier. As a result, select this option.

6. After that, you must provide your UAN information; once you have done so, the PF IDs for all of your former employers will appear. Choose the person to whom money will also be transferred.

7. After that, you must authenticate it using an OTP. Select GET OTP from the drop-down menu. Enter the one-time password.

8. Here you will see THE CLAIM HAS BEEN SUCESSFULLY SUNMITTED

9. You will see the transfer claim status. For attestation, you have to take out a print and give it to your company, it will be sent to PF office

. Your old PF balance will be transferred to the new account in 7 to 30 days.

