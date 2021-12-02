PM Kisan 10th instalment: Farmers could get Rs 2000 by Dec 15, check how to add name

New Delhi: The Central government is expected to roll out the promised sum as part of the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana) by December 15, according to media reports. Eligible farmers can register their names to the PM Kisan list to receive the benefits under the flagship scheme of the Central government.

For those uninitiated, the Central government transfers Rs 6000 every year directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers. The sum is transferred in three separate instalments of Rs 2000 each.

In the 10th PM Kisan Yojana instalment, crores of registered farmers will also receive Rs 2000 directly in their bank accounts. So, if you’re an eligible farmer, and don’t want to miss out on the benefits offered by the Central government, then you can also register under the yojana by following a few simple steps.

Here’s how to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Step 1: Visit the website dedicated to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which is https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, you will see Farmers Corner in the left corner.

Step 3: In the Farmers Corner box, click on the ‘New Registeration’ option. Alternatively, you can visit https://pmkisan.gov.in/RegistrationFormnew.aspx.

Step 4: Now, select whether you’re a rural farmer or an urban farmer.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and select state.

Step 6: Enter the ‘Captcha’ challenge, and click and Send OTP.

Step 7: You will now receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked number.

Step 8: After entering the OTP, you will be required to enter the required details. You will also have to upload supporting documents to prove your eligibility.

