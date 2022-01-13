PM Kisan: Haven’t received 10th instalment yet? Farmers can still get Rs 2000 by THIS date

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana to crores of eligible farmers across the country on January 1. However, if you haven’t received the funds, you may need not worry, as the government is still in the process of transferring the money in the bank accounts of farmers eligible under PM Kisan Yojana.

For the unversed, eligible farmers under the PM Kisan Yojana receive Rs 6000 every year. The fund is transferred in three instalments of Rs 2000 each in a year. The Central government recently rolled out the 10th instalment under the scheme.

However, if you’re an eligible farmer and haven’t received the funds till now, you may need to wait till March 31, 2021. According to the official data on the official PM Kisan Portal, more than 12.44 crore farmers are registered under the PM Kisan Yojana. However, the funds have reached the accounts of about 10,51,95,002 farmers.

You can also register a complaint if you don’t receive the funds till the due date. For instance, you can call the helpline number 011-24300606. Here are other ways via which you can raise a complaint:

1. PM Kisan Helpline Number:155261

2. PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011—23381092, 23382401

3. PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

4. PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606

5. E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

Here’s to check your name in the PM Kisan beneficiary list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan Yojana at www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit the Farmers Corner option.

Step 3: In the Farmers Corner section, click on the option of Beneficiaries List.

Step 4: Select the State, District, Sub District, Block and Village from the drop-down list. Also Read: Live translated captions feature on Google Meet now live, check how to activate

Step 5: Click on ‘Get Report’. On the new screen, you can check the complete list of beneficiaries. Also Read: Flipkart acquires Yaantra to strengthen re-commerce business, improve after-sale offerings

