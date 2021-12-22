PM Kisan: Name missing from PM Kisan Beneficiary List? Here’s what to do next

New Delhi: Farmers eligible under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) yojana are expected to receive Rs 2000 with the upcoming 10th instalment in the coming days. However, if your name is missing from the PM-Kisan beneficiary list, you can miss out on the benefits offered by the Central government under the PM-Kisan yojana.

For those unversed, the Central government offers Rs 6000 annually to eligible farmers in three different instalments of Rs 2000 each under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) yojana. Registered farmers also receive various other benefits provided by the government to make their lives simpler and easier.

So, it’s better to get your name registered in the PM Kisan beneficiary list to receive all the benefits under the centrally-sponsored scheme. You can easily add your name to the PM Kisan by going through the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan website.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Farmer’s Corners’.

Step 3: Click on ‘New Farmer Registeration’.

Step 4: Select from the two options - Rural Farmer Registration or Urban Farmer Registration.

Step 5: Enter Aadhaar Card number, mobile number, select state and enter captcha challenge.

Step 6: Verify your Aadhaar and mobile number via OTP.

Step 7: Share the documents required online or offline to complete the registration process.

How to register a complaint about PM Kisan Registration failure?

If you have registered for PM Kisan Yojana but your name is still missing from the beneficiary list, you can contact helpline number 155261 to get help. Moreover, you can also contact 011-24300606 to register your name on the PM Kisan beneficiary list if the online registration process doesn't work for you.

