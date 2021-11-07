PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to get 10th installment on December 15, check how to register

New Delhi: In what could be good news, crores of farmers across the country are all set to receive the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by December 15. This means that farmers registered under the scheme will receive the money in their bank accounts by the said date, according to media reports. The 10th PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana instalment date is indeed closer.

Notably, the Central government had transferred money under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana last year on 25 December 2020. So far, the government has transferred more than Rs 1.58 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 11.37 crore farmers in the country.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, registered farmers get Rs 6000 annually in three different instalments of Rs 2000 each. The amount is transferred digitally by the government every four months.

If you’re an eligible farmer, but are still missing out on benefits, then you need not worry, as you can register online by following a few simple steps. Farmers will need to upload their ration card details for PM Kisan Yojana registrations and will need to submit soft copies of other required documents.

Here’s how to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Step 1: In the first step, farmers need to visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Step 2: Farmers will then proceed to the Farmers Corner.

Step 3: Now, they need to click on the ‘New Farmer Registration’ option.

Step 4: On the page, farmers will now have to enter Aadhaar card details.

Step 5: Now, verify your information via captcha code.

Step 6: You’ll now have to select the state.

Step 7: On the form, enter the asked personal information in the respective boxes.

Step 7: Share your bank account details in which you'll be receiving the funds.

Step 8: Submit the form, and you'll be good.

