PM Kisan Yojana

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s how farmers can add names to list, check status

Farmers can easily register for PM Kisan Yojana online in a few simple steps.

New Delhi: Millions of farmers across the country are benefitting from the PM-Kisan Yojana or the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The flagship scheme of the Central government aims to provide financial support to landholding farmers and their families across the country. 

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, eligible farmers receive Rs 6000 annually. The sum is credited directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers in three separate installments of Rs 2000 each. 

Previously, the government had limited the eligibility to farmers having less than 2 hectares of land. However, the government has now allowed all small landholding farmer families to apply and receive the benefits under the Centrally sponsored scheme. 

How to add a name under PM Kisan list: 

Step 1: Visit the website Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi website - www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Farmers Corner’, which is located in the left corner of the home page.

Step 3: Select the ‘New farmer registration’ option. 

Step 4: You will now have to fill out the registration form. Carefully, enter all the required details on the form. 

Step 5: Finally, click on the ‘Submit’ button to submit the form online.

Here’s How to check PM Kisan name addition status:

Step 1: Go to the official Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi website - www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Farmers corner’ section located on the side left corner. 

Step 3: Click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option. 

Step 4: Share your details such as Aadhaar card number, Account number or mobile number. 

Step 5: Verify your information via captcha code verification.

Step 6: Select the 'Get Status' option to check the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi status.

