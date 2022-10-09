PM Kisan Yojana: Step-By-Step guide to check name in the list for the 12th Instalment

New Delhi: The 12th Instalment of PM Kisan Yojana will soon be released by the Central government. It is expecting that farmers may get this one around Diwali. Under the scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments has been provided to all land-holding farmer families. The fund is directly tranferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

ALSO READ | Explained: Why Vegetable prices in Delhi-NCR region shoot up?

11 Instalments of PM Kisan Yojana have been released for the registered farmers so far. The recent instalment of Rs 2000 was directly transferred to over 10 crore accounts on May 30, 2022. While PM Modi distributed the 10th instalment in January 2022. Since the PM Kisan benefits are disbursed at a gap of around every four months, it is expected that the beneficiaries will soon receive the upcoming instalment.

ALSO READ | Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 9, 2022: Check today's petrol & diesel rate

It is a Central Sector scheme with 100% funding from the Government of India that had become operational from December 1, 2018.

If you are also waiting for the 12th instalment and want to check your name on the list, here's the step-by-step guide for you.

PM Kisan Yojana Beneficiary Status check: Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan Yojana - https://pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the option of 'Farmers Corner', available on the homepage.

Step 3: Within the Farmers Corner section, click on the Beneficiaries List option.

Step 4: Select State, District, Sub District, Block, and Village from the drop-down list.

Step 5: Click on 'Get Report'.

Step 6: The complete list of beneficiaries will appear, in which you can check your name.

It is worth noting that the government has made it mandatory for all beneficiaries to complete the eKYC. "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC," according to the official website of the scheme.

Note: For any query or assistance, beneficiaries can visit the official website. They can also contact PM-Kisan Helpline No: 011-24300606,155261.