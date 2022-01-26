हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
post office

Post office IVR facility: PPF, Sukanya samridhi, NSC a/c holders dial up THIS number for all your banking needs

Account holders of PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna, NSC, and others small savings can use the IVR toll-free number 18002666868 to know about important information.

Post office IVR facility: PPF, Sukanya samridhi, NSC a/c holders dial up THIS number for all your banking needs

New Delhi: A couple of months ago, the Department of Posts unveiled its new Interactive Voice Response (IVR) facility, allowing the Post office savings account customers to avail important information using their phones.

Account holders of PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna, NSC, and others small savings can use the IVR toll-free number 18002666868 to know about important information like the interest received on investment, ATM card blocking, issue of new cards among several other things. (Also read: Post Office Scheme: Invest Rs 50 daily to get 35 lakhs on maturity; check details)

The facility is only available for customers who have their registered phone number with the post office.

For information in Hindi language, customers need to Press 1. In order to avail India Post Banking Services and new ATM card Press 2. To know about the ATM-related information, Press 3. To know more about the interest income and tax deduction, Press 4. 

For information on account balance of all the saving schemes Press 5. To know about the saving account transactions, enter the account number followed by a Hash(#). For blocking an ATM card, customers will have to Press 6 while for availing all the other services, Press 7.

