Post Office Scheme: Deposit Rs 50 to get Rs 35 lakhs, here’s how

New Delhi: Investing in the post office is thought to be a secure bet. Any investment, in fact, is usually linked with a risk factor. However, not everyone is capable of taking wrists. In this case, you should invest in a place where your money is safe and you can earn higher returns while avoiding danger. If you're looking for a strong return on your investment, the post office is the way to go.

Small savings plans from the post office may be the best alternative for you. In this case, the risk component is likewise low, while the returns are equally good. Let us describe an investment in which the risk is low and the profits are high. We're talking about the post office's 'Gram Suraksha Scheme.' This India Post protection plan is an example of a low-risk investment that can yield high profits. You must deposit Rs 1500 per month to participate in this scheme. You will receive a benefit of Rs 31 to 35 lakhs in the future if you deposit this amount on a regular basis.

Here are the rules for investing:

This scheme is open to any Indian citizen between the ages of 19 and 55.

This scheme's minimum sum insured ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

This plan's premium can be paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually.

For paying premium, you receive 30 days of rest.

This arrangement also allows you to take out a loan.

You can also opt out after three years of participation in the scheme. However, you will not benefit in this circumstance.

Suppose a person invests in this scheme at the age of 19 and buys a policy of Rs 10 lakh, then his monthly premium will be Rs 1515 for 55 years, Rs 1463 for 58 years and Rs 1411 for 60 years. In such a situation, the policy buyer will get a maturity benefit of Rs 31.60 lakh for 55 years, Rs 33.40 lakh for 58 years and Rs 34.60 lakh for 60 years.

Live TV

#mute