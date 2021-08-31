हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
post office

Post Office Small Savings Scheme: From PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi to NPS, check minimum balance requirement in all the 9 savings a/c

While several of the above schemes have no maximum balance, for opening and continuity of the schemes you will be required to retain a Minimum Amount balance.

New Delhi: Post Office savings scheme have come up as one of the safest option for traditional investors who don't want to take much market risk and are dependent on a fixed interest rate. 

Post Office Small Savings Scheme are of 9 types:

1. Post Office Savings Account(SB)​​​​​
​2. National Savings Recurring Deposit Account(RD)​​
3. ​​National Savings Time Deposit Account(TD)
​4. National Savings Monthly Income Account(MIS)
​5. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Account(SCSS)​
​​6. Public Provident Fund Account(PPF )​
​7. Sukanya Samriddhi Account(SSA)​
​8. National Savings Certificates (VIIIth Issue) (NSC)
​9. Kisan Vikas Patra(KVP)

If you too are curious about the minimum balance required for an account, you could check out the minimum balance in respect of different types of Small Savings Accounts as given below:

Post Office Savings Account Rs. 500/-
National Savings Recurring Deposit Account Rs. 100/-
Monthly Income Scheme Rs. 1000/-
Time Deposit Account Rs. 1000/-
Public Provident Fund Rs. 500/-
Sukanya Samriddhi Account Rs. 250/-
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme Rs. 1000/-
National Savings Certificate (VIIIth Issue) Rs. 1000/-
Kisan Vikas Patra Rs. 1000/-

Among the above Post Office Small Savings Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme​​ fetches 7.6 percent interest rate annually, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme​​ fetches 7.4 percent interest rate quarterly and Public Provident Fund Scheme​​ fetches 7.1 percent interest rate annually.

