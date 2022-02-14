हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cryptocurrency

RBI, govt working in complete harmony on crypto: FM Sitharaman

The Finance Minister had announced in her Budget speech that the RBI will launch a block chain based digital currency next year. 

RBI, govt working in complete harmony on crypto: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Crypto is back on the discussion table as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das deliberated over the issue.

The Finance Minister had announced in her Budget speech that the RBI will launch a block chain based digital currency next year. The government also proposed to tax digital assets.

"With RBI & Ministry, not just on crypto but on every other thing as well, I think there`s complete harmony with which we`re working, respecting each other`s domain and also knowing what we`ve to do with each other`s priorities & in the interest of the nation. There`s no turfing here," said Sitharaman after the meeting.

"Like several other issues, this particular issue is internally under discussion b/w RBI & the Govt. Whatever points we have, we discussed with the Govt. Beyond that I think I will not like to further elaborate," said Das.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had cautioned crypto investors just few days back saying "it is my duty to tell the investors who invest in cryptocurrencies to keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk and also need to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency has no underlying value, not even a tulip".

"Yes, the issue that was discussed between the Finance Minister and the RBI governor along with other issues and there`s no difference of views on any of these, informed a Finance Ministry official requesting anonymity.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CryptocurrencyCryptoNirmala SitharamanReserve Bank of IndiaShaktikanta DasBudget 2022
Next
Story

Big PF update! EPFO to decide on interest rate for 2021-22 in March --4 methods to know your a/c balance

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Election On Zee: Imran Masood gives open challenge to BJP, won't win even 13 seats