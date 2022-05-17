New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh on May 16, Monday credited monetary assistance of Rs 5,500 into the accounts of eligible farmers of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme.

Under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, the AP State government gives financial assistance of Rs 13500 per year to eligible farmers in three different installments . The entire amount of Rs 13500 does not come via YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme alone, and as the name suggests, the direct cash transfer includes Rs 2000 assured to eligible farmers under PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN)

While AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy released the first tranche of Rs 5,500 on Monday, Rs 2000 would be credited under PM Kisan Scheme which is scheduled to be disbursed by the end of this month.

Rythu Bharosa status 2022: Meanwhile if you are an eligible farmer seeking to know your payment status under Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan scheme, you could follow the below mentioned steps

- You will have to be a registered farmer

- Visit official portal of Rythu Bharosa www.ysrrythubharosa.ap.gov.in.

- Click on the menu-bar on top-right-corner.

- Click on “Know your Status” option

- Tap on “Know your RythuBharosa Status” option

- Now you will need to fill your “Aadhaar Number” and click “Submit” button

- You can now check your details regarding last installment and upcoming installment

It must be noted that the state government has been paying Rs 13,500, including Rs 6,000 under PM-KISAN, to each farmer per annum, naming the scheme as YSR Rythu Bharosa. However, in the past the Centre had made it categorically clear that PM-KISAN being a Central Sector Scheme, can't be combined with any other scheme implemented by any state government.