Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2796106https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/saturday-bank-holiday-are-banks-open-this-saturday-september-21-2024-2796106.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAYS

Bank Holiday Alert: Are Banks Open This Saturday, September 21, 2024?

Banks in India are generally open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month unless a specific holiday is observed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holiday Alert: Are Banks Open This Saturday, September 21, 2024? File Photo

New Delhi: As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month along with all Sundays. In addition to these regular closures banks are also closed on various regional and national holidays.

Will Banks Be Open on September 21, 2024?

Banks in India are generally open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month unless a specific holiday is observed. Since September 21, 2024, falls on the third Saturday, banks will be open for business as usual. Customers can expect banking services on this day, unless a holiday is declared.

September 2024 Bank Holidays

Banks will be closed for up to 15 days in September, depending on the state and regional holidays. Key closures include:

- Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

- Ganesh Chaturthi

- First Onam

- Milad-un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad

- Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad

- Pang-Lhabsol

- Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

- Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

- Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

Are Digital Banking Services Available on Bank Holidays?

Yes, customers can still access digital banking services such as Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking on bank holidays, even though physical banking services will not be available.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
DNA Video
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA Video
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill