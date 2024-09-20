Bank Holiday Alert: Are Banks Open This Saturday, September 21, 2024?

New Delhi: As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month along with all Sundays. In addition to these regular closures banks are also closed on various regional and national holidays.

Will Banks Be Open on September 21, 2024?

Banks in India are generally open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month unless a specific holiday is observed. Since September 21, 2024, falls on the third Saturday, banks will be open for business as usual. Customers can expect banking services on this day, unless a holiday is declared.

September 2024 Bank Holidays

Banks will be closed for up to 15 days in September, depending on the state and regional holidays. Key closures include:

- Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

- Ganesh Chaturthi

- First Onam

- Milad-un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad

- Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad

- Pang-Lhabsol

- Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

- Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

- Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

Are Digital Banking Services Available on Bank Holidays?

Yes, customers can still access digital banking services such as Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking on bank holidays, even though physical banking services will not be available.