SBI alert! Net banking services will remain suspended on July 10, 11, check timings

New Delhi: If you are a State Bank of India (SBI) customer, then we have important news for you. SBI said that its net banking services will remain unavailable on July 10 and July 11 for a few hours.

Besides net banking services, SBI customers won’t be able to use YONO, YONO Lite or UPI services as well. Taking it to Twitter, SBI urged its customers to bear with the bank as it aims to offer a better banking experience.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” SBI’s tweet read.

If you have to do any important transaction, then you should settle it immediately before the temporary suspension comes into effect. In its tweet, the SBI also notified the timings for the scheduled maintenance activities that will start from 10.45 pm on July 10 to 12.15 am on July 11.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 10.07.2021 and 00:15 hrs on 11.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said.

Meanwhile, SBI has appealed to its customers to keep changing their passwords continuously. The bank said that changing passwords is like a vaccine against the virus. Cybersecurity researchers of SBI customers have issued a warning regarding Chinese hackers who are using KYC tactics to conduct online fraud.

