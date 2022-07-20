New Delhi: Be it family or office work, WhatsApp has become an easy way of communication everywhere. Now many banks are providing banking facilities through WhatsApp. Following suit, the country's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has also started offering the facility of WhatsApp banking. You can now take advantage of many services including bank balance and mini statements through chat on SBI's WhatsApp number. Customers now don't have to go to the ATM anymore. SBI informed about the new feature through a tweet. On July 19, SBI said, “Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statements on the go".

Notably, a few days ago, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara revealed plans of the bank to go the WhatsApp way. In a tweet, SBI tweeted how to use the service. The public lender said, “send Hi on +919022690226 and follow the instructions to avail our services”.

During the press meet held on July 01, Khara said SBI would be launching WhatsApp Banking Services for customers soon. However, he didn’t talk about what type of services SBI is going to launch. (Also Read: Not happy with your existing Aadhaar Card photo? Here is how to change it)

A step-by-step guide to avail of the SBI’s WhatsApp banking services:

To avail benefits of SBI WhatsApp Banking, you have to register first. For this, you have to type WAREG, then write your account number after giving space and send an SMS to 7208933148. The text format should be like this - WAREG <space>Account Number and send it to 7208933148. Keep in mind, send this message from the same number which is registered with your SBI account. (Also Read: Wipro Q1 net profit falls nearly 21% to Rs 2,563.6 crore)

-After registration, send ‘Hi’ on +919022690226. You will get a reply to this message.

-You’ll get three options (1. Account Balance,2. Mini Statement,3.Deregister from WhatsApp Banking) in the reply.

-If you have an inquiry about account balance, choose option 1. If you have to get details of your last five transactions, choose option 2, and if you have to de-register from the WhatsApp banking services then choose option 3.

With SBI's WhatsApp Banking, you can enjoy 24×7 banking facilities. You can take advantage of many other facilities including checking your balance, and mini statement.