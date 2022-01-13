Shifted residence recently? Here's how to update present address on Voter Card online

New Delhi: Election in five states in the country is around the corner and if you are a voter of the five poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – your Voter ID/EPIC card must be up-to-date. EPIC (Electors Photo Identification Card) number is the voter ID card number.

For your Voter ID to be up-to-date, your residential address is one of the main criteria that decides your electoral ward or division or Assembly constituency.

In order to be able to vote in your current constituency, your address must bear the particulars and address of that constituency.

In case, you have shifted your residence recently, you must get it updated on your voter ID card so that your correct electoral ward can be ascertained.

To get the EPIC of the new address user needs to fill the migration. To fill the form users are required to Register them on Voter’s Portal (https://voterportal.eci.gov.in) using email ID and need to follow below steps:

Step 1: User needs to select form “Shifted to other Place”

Step 2: User needs to provide the voter ID card number

Step 3: User will verify the fetched details

Step 4: Select the option accordingly from two i.e., “Shifted outside the Assembly Constituency” & “Shifted within Assembly Constituency”.

Step 5: User will fill New Address, Upload an image, and upload the relevant documents.

Step 6: At the last user will verify the filled details and submit the form.

Step 7: Reference ID will get generated for status tracking

The ECI website mentions that in case of shifting from one place of residence to another place of residence within the same constituency you must fill Form 8A. While in order to make any change in (Name, Photo, Age, EPIC Number, Address, Date of birth, Age, Name of relative, Type of relation, Gender), you must fill Form 8.

